New Mexico Says Google Is Collecting Kids' Personal Data

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- New Mexico’s attorney general on Thursday hit Google with a suit alleging the tech giant is illegally collecting personal information from New Mexico school children under 13 with its G Suite for Education products and Chromebooks, which are offered for free to school districts across the state. Google LLC uses those educational products to “spy on New Mexico children and their families,” collecting “troves of their personal information” without their parents’ consent, Attorney General Hector Balderas said in his complaint filed in New Mexico federal court. He noted that many students are required by their schools to use those products....

