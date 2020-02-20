Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ferring Calls Ex-USPTO Chief's Testimony A 'Waste Of Time'

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. has asked a New York federal court to exclude the testimony of the former head of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, saying it would be a “waste of time” in a patent case involving medication meant to help regulate fluid balance in the body.

The Switzerland-based drugmaker, which is suing Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC and Reprise Biopharmaceutics LLC, said in a motion filed Wednesday that testimony by former acting USPTO director Teresa Stanek Rea, now a partner at Crowell & Moring LLP, wouldn’t add anything of substance to the courtroom sparring.

Stanek Rea’s proposed testimony simply “parrots the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!