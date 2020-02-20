Cozen O'Conner Can Get Paid In Fight Over Antitrust Suit Fee

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit held Thursday that Cozen O'Connor is entitled to a share of a $4.2 million settlement and upheld multiple sanctions against an attorney the firm once represented after he "took a frivolous legal position and turned it into a multiyear litigation rife with delays and misconduct." The attorney, Michael Needle, made "baseless" arguments in his challenge to how attorney fees were distributed from a settlement in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against a small management consulting business, and it was appropriate for the lower court to sanction him four times, a three-judge panel said. The baseless...

