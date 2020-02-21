Brother Of NFL's Urlacher, 9 More Charged In Gambling Ring

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- The brother of Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and nine other men have been charged in Illinois federal court with running an illegal gambling ring that made millions of dollars from at least 1,000 bettors. Casey Urlacher, the mayor of the Illinois village of Mettawa, acted as an “agent” and recruited gamblers and subagents to participate in the betting operation led by 54-year-old Vincent Delgiudice between 2016 and 2019, according to an indictment federal prosecutors made public Thursday. Law enforcement officials searched Delgiudice’s Orland Park, Illinois, residence and seized silver bars, more than $1 million in cash, jewelry...

