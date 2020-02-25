McGuireWoods Partner Joins Pillsbury's Int'l Arbitration Arm

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has hired a McGuireWoods LLP partner to help build out its international arbitration practice in Houston, the firm announced. Richard Deutsch comes to the firm with experience advising primarily energy and natural resources companies in international commercial arbitrations and investor-state arbitrations, according to the firm's Thursday press release. The main appeal in joining Pillsbury was its strong construction disputes practice, Deutsch told Law360 Tuesday. "I want to establish Pillsbury as one of the go-to firms for all types of international construction and energy disputes," he said. A major part of the international arbitration practice is also advising financial...

