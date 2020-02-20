Japan Electronics Co. Says Price-Fix Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- A Japanese electrical manufacturing company has urged a California federal court to force Flextronics International USA Inc. to arbitrate in Hong Kong its suit over an alleged price fixing scheme related to inductors, an electrical component often used in radios. Flextronics’ suit violates terms of the companies’ supplier managed inventory agreement, which included a broad understanding that they’d come to resolutions through arbitration, Tokin Corp. told the court Wednesday. Because the agreement involves foreign commerce, the Federal Arbitration Act and New York Convention on international arbitration apply, Tokin said. Additional details about the companies’ agreement are redacted in court documents....

