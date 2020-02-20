BASF Gets Chance To Fight $250M Dicamba Punitive Award

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge said Thursday he's willing to consider BASF Corp.'s argument that only Monsanto Co. should be on the hook for a $250 million punitive damages award handed down in the first trial over alleged harm caused by the weedkiller dicamba. BASF wants to rid itself of responsibility for the punitive award the jury pinned on Monsanto, even though the jury on Feb. 14 found both BASF and Bayer unit Monsanto responsible in a negligent design and failure to warn lawsuit brought by a peach farmer, awarding $15 million in actual damages. The jury also found the two companies "were acting...

