Insurer Says Unwanted Call Suit Was Filed By 'Serial' Litigant

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- An insurance company is arguing in Indiana federal court that it has been targeted by a "serial TCPA litigant" aiming to score profits by luring companies into making apparently unwanted calls and then using that as the basis for legal action. Golden Rule Insurance Co. moved in January to subpoena Verizon phone account records that it thinks will prove plaintiff Andrew Perrong filed a frivolous suit against it under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In court papers Thursday, the insurer opposed Perrong's bid to quash the subpoena, saying he "defrauded Golden Rule and abused the judicial process for his personal profit...

