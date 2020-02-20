Former Acting NTIA Head Joins National Security Policy Firm

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- The former acting head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has joined D.C.-based policy firm Beacon Global Strategies. According to an announcement from the group Thursday, Diane Rinaldo joins Beacon as a senior vice president who will focus on cybersecurity and other related issues. "Diane's leadership background and extensive experience related to telecommunications, cybersecurity and technology policy will be of great value to our company and our clients,” the group’s founder, Michael Allen, said in a statement. Most recently, Rinaldo served as acting head of the NTIA after her superior David Redl stepped down from the post in May. She...

