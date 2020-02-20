Juno Moves Ahead With Ch. 11 Plan After Creditor Deal OK'd

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 20, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Bankrupt ride-hailing service Juno USA LP received court approval Thursday in Delaware for a Chapter 11 settlement with its unsecured creditors and parent company that will help fund a post-bankruptcy trust fund and also allow the company to move toward confirmation of its proposed plan. During a hearing in Wilmington, Juno attorney William B. Chipman of Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole LLP told the court the deal resolved all the outstanding issues in the case over the company's post-petition financing, prepetition reorganization transactions, legal claims brought by the service's former drivers and opposition to its proposed Chapter 11 plan. The settlement...

