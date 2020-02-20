Ex-DIA Analyst Pleads Guilty To Leaking China Info To Media

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A former Defense Intelligence Agency counterterrorism analyst pled guilty Thursday to charges that he disclosed information from a top secret report on China's military capabilities to a journalist. Henry Kyle Frese started as a contractor at the DIA in early 2017 and was hired as an employee in 2018. Frese's October indictment did not name the journalist he was accused of illegally communicating with, the news outlets in question, or the country mentioned in the intelligence, but the reporter is identifiable from public records as covering national security at CNBC. "Frese violated the trust placed in him by the American people when...

