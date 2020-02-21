Insurer Looks To Recover $8M From Ill. Rail Car Derailment

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- A Japanese insurer has brought a suit against Belt Railway Co. of Chicago in Illinois federal court claiming it ignored proper procedures that led to the derailment of eight new passenger railcars, costing $8 million in damages that the insurer now seeks to recover. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. on Thursday alleged Belt Railway Co. caused the derailments by using the passenger railcars to push other cars in violation of industry best practices. Sompo said it had to pay out to Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Kawasaki Rail Car Inc. for the damage — money the insurer now wants to collect from BRC....

