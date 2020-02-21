SoClean Wants To Bar 'Knockoff' CPAP Cleaner From Expo

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- A maker of CPAP cleaning machines wants to bar a rival from attending an industry trade show and marketing a competing device it claims is ripped off from its technology, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court. SoClean Inc. claims its former product distributor, Illinois-based Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc., stole its technology to develop its own automatic continuous positive airway pressure disinfecting device and is now using the ill-gotten advantage to undercut SoClean's prices. "Sunset is now illicitly riding the coattails of SoClean's success by manufacturing and selling an infringing knockoff version of SoClean's patented technology at a...

