TWC Shells Out $18.8M To Kill Internet Speed False Ad Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- Time Warner Cable will pay $18.8 million to settle claims brought by district attorneys in Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside that the cable giant advertised higher speeds than it actually delivered to its California customers. While the deal was reached at the close of January, the multimillion-dollar price tag was only revealed by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey Thursday. “This historic settlement serves as a warning to all companies in California that deceptive practices are bad for consumers and bad for business,” Lacey said in a statement. “We as prosecutors demand that all service providers — large and...

