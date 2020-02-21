Ireland To Appeal State Aid Ruling Against Fiat, Luxembourg

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- Ireland is appealing a European Court of Justice decision from last year finding carmaker Fiat received illegal state aid from Luxembourg, saying the decision is relevant to an ongoing Irish case, an Irish government representative confirmed Friday. The European Court of Justice ruled last fall that Luxembourg had granted illegal state aid to Fiat Chrysler, and Ireland says it is appealing that decision because it relates to an Irish case. (AP) Ireland has an outstanding state aid case against it involving American tech giant Apple that relates to the same issues raised in the Luxembourg case, and argues that the court and the commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS