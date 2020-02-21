Cboe Investors Push For Appeal In VIX Manipulation Case

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- Investors in the Chicago Board Options Exchange urged an Illinois federal judge to immediately enter final, and therefore appealable, judgment on an order ending claims over the alleged manipulation of the exchange's volatility index. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah issued an order last month finding the investors failed to show fraudulent intent on the part of Cboe, which was alleged to have profited by knowingly allowing anonymous individuals to manipulate its mechanism for calculating settlement prices of options and futures linked to the volatility index, or VIX. While claims against those still-unidentified manipulators are ongoing, the investors asked Judge Shah...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS