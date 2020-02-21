CIT Tells Commerce To Redo Wood Duties With Added Docs

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 2:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade remanded Commerce’s redetermination on tariffs for Chinese hardwood plywood imports, finding the department wrongly rejected documents from a Chinese producer showing how it calculates its purchased log volume. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves said the U.S. Department of Commerce didn’t have sufficient evidence to justify switching methodologies for calculating the volume of Linyi Chengen Import and Export Co. Ltd.'s purchased logs midway through an anti-dumping investigation and then changing the exporter’s dumping margin from 0% to 183.36%. Linyi Chengen had provided Commerce with a 12-page document showing that it uses the Chinese National Standard for calculating...

