White House Faces 2 New Suits Over Steel Tariffs

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- Two companies on Thursday alleged that the government hadn't properly warned them about expanded steel and aluminum tariffs, marking at least five lawsuits in three weeks by importers incensed over the Trump administration's rollout of the increases in the name of national security. The tariff expansions came as a result of President Donald Trump's decision to invoke a Cold War-era statute meant to ensure that defense and other industries can sustain themselves domestically, but two importers — Astrotech Steels Private Ltd. and Trinity Steel Private Ltd. — joined a chorus of companies fighting back against the White House's use of the...

