Industry, Enviro Groups Blast EPA's 2019 Biofuel Mandates

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- Biofuel, fossil fuel and environmental groups have attacked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's defense of its 2019 renewable fuel standard from different angles, telling the D.C. Circuit on Thursday it will harm industry and wildlife. The EPA increased the volume of renewable fuels in the U.S. gasoline and diesel supplies in 2019, but ethanol producers have said the agency has granted too many waivers to small refiners, throwing the actual numbers off. Separately, fossil fuel groups argue the agency is mandating more biofuel than the market can handle, thereby economically harming industry players, and green groups say it failed to properly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS