NY Drug Biz Says Insurer Can't 'Flee' Coverage Of Legal Fees

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- A New York drug distributor told a Rochester federal court that Hiscox Insurance Co. shouldn't be allowed to "flee from its coverage obligations" in a case seeking to force the insurer to advance costs for an upcoming trial over the drug distributor's alleged role in the opioid epidemic. Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc. said Thursday Hiscox should have to advance money for attorney fees and expert witnesses ahead of a trial in New York state court set for next month, in which the drug distributor stands accused of contributing to opioid abuse by failing to enact proper controls on its supplies of...

