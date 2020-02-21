Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Drug Biz Says Insurer Can't 'Flee' Coverage Of Legal Fees

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- A New York drug distributor told a Rochester federal court that Hiscox Insurance Co. shouldn't be allowed to "flee from its coverage obligations" in a case seeking to force the insurer to advance costs for an upcoming trial over the drug distributor's alleged role in the opioid epidemic.

Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc. said Thursday Hiscox should have to advance money for attorney fees and expert witnesses ahead of a trial in New York state court set for next month, in which the drug distributor stands accused of contributing to opioid abuse by failing to enact proper controls on its supplies of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!