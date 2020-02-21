Texas Atty's Vacated Forgery Conviction Makes Suit Timely

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court determined Friday that an attorney whose conviction for forging a signature on a client’s will was vacated on the basis of ineffective assistance of counsel did not miss the deadline for bringing a malpractice suit against her criminal defense attorney. The 6-3 ruling in favor of Patricia Skelton is an expansion of the court’s tolling principals and means that Skelton can now bring her malpractice suit against Guy James Gray, who represented her when she was convicted of forgery in December 2007. Generally, there is a two-year deadline to bring legal malpractice claims, but in this case...

