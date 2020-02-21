Texas Justices Say Ebola Closure Suit Is Med Mal Claim

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- A bridal shop that permanently closed after a visit from an Ebola-infected nurse can't sue the hospital where the nurse worked, after the Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined the dispute is a health care liability claim that requires expert testimony backing the store's claims. The state’s high court unanimously rejected Coming Attractions Bridal and Formal Inc.’s argument that its 2016 lawsuit was a negligence suit based on improper employee training and wasn’t subject to the expert report requirement in the Texas Medical Liability Act. Because Coming Attractions didn't file an expert report when it sued the hospital chain, Texas Health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS