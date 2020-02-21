DOJ Antitrust Division Still Eyeing Standards Orgs

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice continues to see little reason for antitrust enforcers to interfere in the exercise of patent rights, although the agency is still keeping a close eye on standard-development organizations, which a senior DOJ official said Friday may be manipulated to skew market forces. In a speech at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, Barry A. Nigro Jr., principal deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ's Antitrust Division, focused on the retooling last year of GSM Association’s standard-setting procedures. That tweak followed after the DOJ raised concerns that the trade group for mobile network companies — whose...

