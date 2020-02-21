Fusion Connect Says Feds Can't Collect $2.1M Amid Ch. 11

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- Defunct phone and internet provider Fusion Connect Inc. is asking a New York bankruptcy court to reject an attempt by federal prosecutors to collect on $2.1 million in unpaid civil penalties, saying the agency is using an overly broad reading of bankruptcy law. In court filings on Thursday, Fusion said the government is using an “overly expansive” reading of a Bankruptcy Code provision dealing with corporate debt and mixing it with a separate provision dealing with individual debt to make its case that Fusion can’t discharge the penalties it owes the Federal Communications Commission in Chapter 11. Fusion's Chapter 11 plan...

