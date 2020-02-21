NY Gov.'s Bill Aims To Jumpstart Green Energy Project Siting

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday unveiled sweeping legislation aimed at accelerating the siting and development of renewable energy projects in order to meet the Empire State's ambitious climate change and decarbonization goals. The draft legislation would create a single office within the state's Department of Economic Development tasked with siting and permitting renewable energy projects, including performing environmental reviews. Currently, that process is split up between several agencies. The bill also calls for siting and permitting decisions to be issued in as little as six months and no more than one year. It also limits the ability of local...

