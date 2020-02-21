Fed Circ. Revives Samsung Galaxy Patent Fight

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday sent a patent licensing company’s fight against Samsung back to trial court after finding that a California federal court used an incorrect claim construction when it ruled that the electronics giant didn’t infringe smartphone patents held by Ironworks Patents LLC. The three-judge panel ruled that the Northern California federal court had improperly defined what constituted a phone’s “camera unit” in 2018, after a three-year fight between Samsung and Ironworks, which took over the patent licenses for technology originally developed by companies such as Nokia Mobile Phones Ltd. and Sony Corp. Ironworks, which before 2017 had operated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS