Hecla Investor Wants Docs On Not-So-Golden $462M Mine Buy

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- A Hecla Mining Co. investor told the Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday she wants the company's records to determine if its officers mishandled Hecla's $462 million purchase of three gold mines in Nevada that were supposed to be lucrative but turned out to be duds. Stockholder Joyce Heine says she filed a lawsuit per Section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law seeking documents to investigate potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Hecla's officers. "In particular, plaintiff wishes to investigate whether Hecla's fiduciaries mismanaged the acquisition of defective mining operations in Nevada, Klondex Mines Ltd. by failing to conduct proper due diligence...

