Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Domino's Tells 6th Circ. No-Poach Claims Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- Domino's Pizza has told the Sixth Circuit that a lower court was right to force a suit over no-poach provisions in its past franchise agreements into arbitration, saying the former driver's appeal has no support from the facts or the law.

Domino's filed its brief Thursday opposing a bid from ex-worker Derek Piersing to flip an October ruling in Michigan federal court that dismissed a proposed class action claiming that provisions in the company's franchise agreements suppressed wages by eliminating competition for workers.

The ruling found that questions about whether the claims have to be arbitrated should be decided by an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!