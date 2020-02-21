Domino's Tells 6th Circ. No-Poach Claims Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- Domino's Pizza has told the Sixth Circuit that a lower court was right to force a suit over no-poach provisions in its past franchise agreements into arbitration, saying the former driver's appeal has no support from the facts or the law. Domino's filed its brief Thursday opposing a bid from ex-worker Derek Piersing to flip an October ruling in Michigan federal court that dismissed a proposed class action claiming that provisions in the company's franchise agreements suppressed wages by eliminating competition for workers. The ruling found that questions about whether the claims have to be arbitrated should be decided by an...

