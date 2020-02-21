Civil Rights Atty Takes 'Watchdog' Role To NJ Comptroller

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- A tenacious advocate who didn't back down from fighting state officials, acting New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh has brought his "watchdog" eye inside state government as he continues his mission of holding political leaders accountable and looking out for Garden State residents. After years spent battling the prior administration on behalf of affordable housing advocacy group Fair Share Housing Center, Walsh was tapped last month by Gov. Phil Murphy to helm the roughly 130-member comptroller's office, which investigates a wide range of government entities, from state agencies and towns to school districts. Being comptroller is "a logical extension of the...

