Opioid Cos. Must Face Benefit Plans' Suit In MDL

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation allowed union benefit plans to go forward with their suit alleging that opioid companies created a public nuisance, finding that they claim injuries different from the harm to health and safety suffered by the general public. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said that Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund and Pipe Fitters Local Union No. 120 Insurance Fund could bring common law public nuisance claims since they claim they paid for opioid prescriptions that otherwise would have been denied or restricted and covered rising costs to treat opioid addiction and...

