Trade Group Backs Proposal To Reduce Gov’t Contract Delays

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A proposal for changing how a government office tracks the length of time for contracts to be awarded to the private sector could get new technologies to federal agencies faster, a U.S. defense trade group said in a letter. The Council of Defense and Space Industry Associations told the Office of Federal Procurement Policy on Thursday that the proposed definition of “Procurement Administrative Lead Time” could reduce the time it takes the government to issue a contract after receiving bids for projects from businesses. “Under lengthy lead times, technology or solutions can change dramatically between the time a need is identified and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS