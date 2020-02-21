Wells Fargo Will Pay $3B To DOJ, SEC Over Sales Scandal

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to pay a total of $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stemming from the banking giant’s sales practices scandal, federal officials said Friday. Wells Fargo’s settlements with the DOJ and SEC mark the latest fallout from a scandal that arose in 2016 when regulators said bank employees had opened millions of accounts for customers without their knowledge. (AP) In agreements with the government, Wells Fargo admitted that it took in millions in wrongful fees and interest, misused customer information and damaged...

