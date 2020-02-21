DC Circ. Leaves Dish License Changes, Auction Rules Intact

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday mostly upheld a series of spectrum license modifications that the Federal Communications Commission awarded to Dish Network, finding that a license adjustment and certain auction rules did not improperly contribute to Dish sweeping a 2014 airwaves sale. However, a three-judge panel ordered the FCC to revisit one of competitor NTCH Inc.'s objections to the relaxation of certain spectrum use requirements that the agency granted to Dish, finding that the commission tossed those objections prematurely. "Because the commission wrongly dismissed NTCH's challenges to the waiver orders for lack of administrative standing, we remand to the commission to...

