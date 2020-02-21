Ind. Hospital, Doc Keep Trial Win In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- An Indiana appellate court on Friday upheld a defense verdict in a suit accusing an emergency room doctor and hospital of failing to inform a patient of an enlarged heart that led to his death, rejecting his family’s argument that the trial judge should’ve given certain jury instructions. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed a Porter County jury’s decision to clear Dr. Samara Kester and Porter Memorial Hospital in a suit accusing the physician of causing the 2000 death of Robert Doll II. The suit filed by the patient’s son Robert Doll III and two other family members, Rebekah...

