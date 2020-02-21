Fed. Claims Court Tosses Bid Protest Over Security Clearance

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has tossed a Tennessee-based company's protest over a U.S. Army services contract, saying it can't consider the firm's allegations that the winning bidder lacked a required facility security clearance. Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said in a decision made public on Friday that Relyant Global LLC failed to raise its challenge to the solicitation's security requirements before the bidding process closed and now it's too late. "Relyant's failure to raise such an objection to the solicitation's security requirements renders Relyant's claim untimely, and thus, waived," Judge Griggsby said. "And so, the court must dismiss Relyant's claims."...

