Telescope Co. Wants Damages-Socked Rival To Keep Dealing

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- A Chinese telescope maker should be required to keep dealing with its rivals on good terms after it was hit with nearly $50 million in damages for conspiring against them to divvy up the U.S. market, one of those competitors told a California federal court. The Golden State-based Orion Telescopes & Binoculars said in its Thursday filing that it wasn’t enough to sock a Chinese rival, Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd., with damages; the court needed to make sure that it didn’t continue trying to elbow competitors out of the market, too, it argued. “Since trial, defendant has done everything in...

