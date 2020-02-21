Tesoro Refining Can't Beat Calif. Wage Class Action

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied Tesoro Refining & Marketing Company LLC’s bid Friday to escape a proposed class action alleging it underpaid workers, rejecting arguments the suit is preempted because it hinges on union contracts. While some of named plaintiff Derek McGhee’s claims require referencing various collective bargaining agreements with workers, the claims don’t require that the court look at the pacts so closely that they're preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act. “Although the court may ‘look’ at the relevant CBAs as evidence of those [allegedly illegal] procedures, the focus remains on [Tesoro’s] actions, not the CBAs’ authorizations,” U.S. District...

