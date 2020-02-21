Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesoro Refining Can't Beat Calif. Wage Class Action

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied Tesoro Refining & Marketing Company LLC’s bid Friday to escape a proposed class action alleging it underpaid workers, rejecting arguments the suit is preempted because it hinges on union contracts.

While some of named plaintiff Derek McGhee’s claims require referencing various collective bargaining agreements with workers, the claims don’t require that the court look at the pacts so closely that they're preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act.

“Although the court may ‘look’ at the relevant CBAs as evidence of those [allegedly illegal] procedures, the focus remains on [Tesoro’s] actions, not the CBAs’ authorizations,” U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!