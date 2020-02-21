Attys Get $7M Fees In Decadelong $102M Funeral Scam Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge on Friday awarded $7 million in fees to attorneys who won a $102 million judgment for PNC Bank NA’s predecessor’s role in an alleged $600 million scam involving funeral contracts. U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber ordered defendants PNC Bank and its subsidiary National City Bank NA to pay the $7 million, plus $139,164 in costs, capping off a decade of litigation over the scheme. "Our clients are very pleased with the award," Daniel Reilly of Reilly Pozner LLP, representing the plaintiffs, told Law360 on Friday. "We think it's a fair and reasonable amount under the unique circumstances of this...

