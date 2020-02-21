Conde Nast Drops NDAs Covering Harassment, Discrimination

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- Conde Nast is abandoning nondisclosure agreements that muzzle workers from speaking out about discrimination, harassment or retaliation, saying Friday it will not enter into such agreements going forward. Updating the policy was a necessary step in demonstrating the company's commitment to transparency in light of some of its own journalism that exposed workplace sexual harassment and abuse, Chief People Officer Stan Duncan said in the memo obtained by Law360. "Our reporting on issues at other companies has prompted us to reconsider the role of NDAs at our own company," he wrote in the memo. The new policy does not apply to...

