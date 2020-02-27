NY Courts Should Revisit Criteria For Vacating Arbitral Awards

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:21 PM EST) -- Based on dicta in a 1953 U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Wilko v. Swan, federal courts have held that an arbitrator’s manifest disregard of the law is a basis to vacate an arbitral award under Section 10 of the Federal Arbitration Act. Although the U.S. Supreme Court appeared to call into question the manifest-disregard doctrine in Hall Street Associates LLC v. Mattel Inc., [1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit subsequently held that it remains a narrow basis to vacate awards as a judicial gloss on the express annulment grounds found in Section 10. For the time being,...

