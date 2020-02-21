Cuomo To Share Some Driver Data With Immigration Agencies

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday he is willing to share the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles database with immigration agencies, but he said he wouldn't share Social Security numbers because doing so would make it as easy as “shooting for fish in the barrel” to arrest undocumented drivers. In a statement Friday, Cuomo responded to New York’s top federal prosecutors’ demands on Thursday for the state to nix recently enacted legislation known as the Green Light Law, which allows unauthorized immigrants to get driver's licenses and blocks immigration agencies from accessing those DMV records. The governor said the Trump administration has...

