Panasonic, Sanyo Reach $45M Deal To Duck Capacitor Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- Panasonic Corp. and its subsidiary Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. said Friday they have reached a $45 million agreement to resolve antitrust litigation in California federal court accusing the electronics parts manufacturers and several others of conspiring to raise the price of capacitors.

Under the deal announced with four direct buyers — ChipTech Ltd., Dependable Component Supply Corp., eIQ Energy Inc. and Walker Component Group Inc. — Panasonic and Sanyo still denied allegations that they inflicted class-wide harm, violated federal antitrust laws and incurred liability. The deal awaits court approval.

"The class and Panasonic agree that neither this settlement agreement or statement...

