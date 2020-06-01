High Court Hands US Bank A Win In Pension Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:23 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed U.S. Bank's Eighth Circuit win in a proposed ERISA class action on Monday, ruling that the bank's retirees didn't have standing to sue over alleged pension plan mismanagement because they were still receiving their pension checks. The 5-4 ruling shuts the door on a 7-year-old Employee Retirement Income Security Act case accusing U.S. Bank of squandering $750 million of its pension plan's money by making risky investments. It may also shut the door on a wide swath of fiduciary breach lawsuits, because it limits the circumstances under which workers and retirees can sue. In the majority...

