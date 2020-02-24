Geico Urges Lower Interest Amount On $6.4M Fees In Tax Row

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- Geico shouldn't pay interest on the nearly $6.4 million in fees awarded by a Florida federal court in a sales tax dispute with drivers, as interest should be based only on the number of hours the attorneys worked, Geico said. The amount of prejudgment interest the drivers' attorneys are entitled to should be based on the so-called lodestar, or the number of hours lawyers spent on a case multiplied by an hourly rate, Geico General Insurance Co. said in its Friday filing. Using that method, counsel for the class of customers who sought damages for sales taxes and fees paid on...

