Proposed Privacy Laws Put Genetic Testing Cos. In Hot Seat

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- Since the beginning of 2020, three states — California, Tennessee and Washington — have each proposed legislation that would expressly regulate the privacy practices of direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies. This surge of legislative activity directed toward DTC genetic testing companies reflects what appears to be a growing concern regarding the sensitivity of individually identifiable genetic data. If enacted, these laws would require DTC genetic testing companies to revise their informed consents, privacy policies, terms of use and privacy practices more generally. The legislation proposed in California (S.B. 980), Tennessee (S.B. 1841) and Washington (H.B. 2485) would prohibit DTC genetic testing companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS