IRS Proposes Rules On Permitted Meal Expense Deductions

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service clarified Friday that certain meals paid for separately from business entertainment activities can be deductible in proposed regulations to aiming to implement changes to the treatment of business entertainment expenses made in the 2017 federal tax overhaul. The IRS said in proposed regulations that meals indistinguishable from entertainment expenses are not eligible for the deduction. (AP) Food and beverage purchases that can be claimed separately from business entertainment expenses still qualify for a 50% deduction, although the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act changed the law to disqualify business activities considered entertainment from the deduction, the agency said. For those...

