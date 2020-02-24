Texas Warns Judge Who Threatened Jail Time After Nixed Plea

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 2:53 PM EST) -- A Texas trial judge who threatened to tack on 10 days of jail time for a criminal defendant who opted to pull a guilty plea and take his marijuana possession case to trial has received a public warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for imposing the condition. Comal County Judge Randy Gray initially denied imposing the 10 days in jail unless a jury found the defendant not guilty, but later explained that his misbehavior was a result of a low blood sugar episode caused by his Type 1 diabetes, according to the warning, which was made public Friday....

