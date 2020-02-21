Bloomberg Frees 3 Workers From Confidentiality Pacts

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg said Friday that his eponymous company will stop using nondisclosure agreements in settlements resolving sexual misconduct claims and that three women who accused him of making inappropriate remarks will be allowed to speak publicly if they wish. Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized Michael Bloomberg over his company’s use of nondisclosure agreements during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday. (AP) Bloomberg's new stance on the issue comes after days of blistering attacks from rival presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., that she first unleashed during Wednesday's Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas over Bloomberg LP's use of NDAs that...

