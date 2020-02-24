Updating The EU Product Liability Directive For The Digital Era

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- As the European Union works on sustainability of household appliances, and is looking to keep its legislative framework relevant in light of the changes that affect our society, the question is being asked as to whether or not the EU’s Product Liability Directive — which was enacted back in 1985, when self-driving cars and artificial intelligence were the stuff of science fiction — should be revised. Nowadays, people routinely speak to virtual assistants, and self-driving cars are already being tested on the streets. Everyday appliances such as fridges, heating systems and television sets are increasingly connected to the internet. Such technological...

