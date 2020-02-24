Transamerica Exits Suit Over Hospital Pension Contributions

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- Transamerica won’t have to face a suit claiming it should have told Singing River Health System workers that the hospital stopped making contributions to their retirement plan, after a Mississippi federal judge found the plan participants didn't have the right to sue. U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. in his order Friday freed Transamerica Retirement Solutions Corp. from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit for the same reasons he granted KPMG’s motion to dismiss the claim against it at the end of 2019. In his December decision, the judge held that a special fiduciary appointed to oversee the Singing River Health System Employees’...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS