Transamerica Exits Suit Over Hospital Pension Contributions

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- Transamerica won’t have to face a suit claiming it should have told Singing River Health System workers that the hospital stopped making contributions to their retirement plan, after a Mississippi federal judge found the plan participants didn't have the right to sue.

U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. in his order Friday freed Transamerica Retirement Solutions Corp. from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit for the same reasons he granted KPMG’s motion to dismiss the claim against it at the end of 2019.

In his December decision, the judge held that a special fiduciary appointed to oversee the Singing River Health System Employees’...

